Tickets go on sale Friday for Smokey Robinson concert in Augusta

Smokey Robinson
Smokey Robinson(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Legendary singer, songwriter and producer Smokey Robinson is set to perform at the Bell Auditorium on Oct. 6.

Tickets start at $59.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at AECtix.com or the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.

William “Smokey” Robinson, Jr. is a legendary singer-songwriter, record producer, record executive and co-founder of Motown Records.

With a list of hits including “Shop Around,” “I Second that Emotion” and “The Tears of a Clown,” Robinson was also one of the major songwriters and producers for Motown, penning several hit singles including “My Girl” and “Get Ready.”

Robinson has been inducted into the Kennedy Center, awarded an individual star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and a second star with the Miracles, a National Medal of Arts award, a Heritage Award at the Soul Train Music Awards, and a BET Lifetime Achievement Award. Howard University conferred on Robinson the degree of Doctor of Music as did the Berklee College of Music.

