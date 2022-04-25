Slain Cayce cop, Monetta volunteer firefighter mourned

CAYCE, S.C. - Fellow officers escorted the body of a Cayce public safety officer and Monetta volunteer firefighter who was shot dead in the line of duty over the weekend.

Public safety vehicles escorted the body as it left the Lexington County Coroner’s Office on Monday morning as people lined the roadway to pay their respects to Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr.

Barr and two other officers were dispatched at around 2:48 a.m. Sunday to investigate a domestic disturbance on Rossmore Drive in Cayce. They said the male suspect opened fire on the officers after they encountered the man on the lawn of the home.

Fellow officers pay their respects as Drew Barr's body leaves the Lexington County Coroner's Office on April 25, 2022. (WRDW)

Police Chief Chris Cowan said a seven-hour negotiation with the suspect ended when the man took his life.

The coroner’s office said a man named Austin Henderson, 36, killed himself.

“Officer Drew Barr has been an important part of the Cayce family since 2016,” Mayor Elise Partin said. “All of our Cayce officers, our Cayce team and our Cayce citizens mourn with Officer Barr’s family.”

At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. (City of Cayce)

Barr was 27 years old. He would’ve turned 28 in June this year.

“He cared about nothing else but serving his community,” Cowan said.

Cowan said Barr’s career of service impacted the community, saying, “He was a firefighter, he was an EMT, and he was a cop.”

Barr was a 2017 graduate of the Criminal Justice Academy. He’d been promoted to the K-9 unit in 2020. His dog’s name was Molly.

“Officer Barr gave the ultimate sacrifice for us,” shared Cowan.

