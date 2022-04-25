Running 4 Heroes honors Officer Barr with memorial mile

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Early Sunday morning Officer Drew Barr was killed in the line of duty. Now a nonprofit, Running 4 Heroes Inc. is honoring Barr.

The 28-year-old Barr died while responding to a domestic disturbance and was shot by a suspect. The Cayce Chief of Police Chris Cowan said, “He cared about nothing else but serving his community.”

The nonprofit says about their mission, “Zechariah runs one mile for every First Responder who makes the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. He wants to honor those who gave up their life so we may live in a better world.”

On the evening of April 24, 2022 Zechariah Cartledge ran his lap for Barr. The organization wrote, “For every mile that is run, the tribute ends with a moment of silence and a prayer for the family.”

The nonprofit said after every run the flag they carry is mailed to the families of first responders across the country as part of their Fallen Hero Flag Mission. The organization also helps with grant funding for injured first responders, K9 vests, safety supplies and other support for first responders, military service members and their families.

