Pride Prom offers an inclusive experience in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aside from the standard school proms, another prom celebration was underway over the weekend.

It was hosted by Augusta Pride and A Night on Olympus at the Savannah River Brewery.

The event was open to all ages, whether people still in school or adults who missed out on a fun, inclusive prom experience.

“You can come as you are. Whether you want to identify as nonbinary, whether you want to identify as gay or lesbian. This is an opportunity for those individuals who didn’t get to go with a preferred partner, or who even didn’t get to go because they were worried they were going to be judged, to come out and enjoy themselves and be themselves and be who they are,” said C.J. Foxxstar, Mr. Augusta pride 2021.

Proceeds from the event benefited Augusta Pride.

MORE | Local salons see a boom in prom season

