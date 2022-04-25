Officer Drew Barr: ‘Married to the passion of helping his community’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community of first responders remembers a fallen officer, a public servant, and a brother.

“It’s going to take a long time to mourn over this because he was family,” said Alexander Crosby, Monetta Fire Department volunteer.

Drew Barr worked as a police officer in Cayce, South Carolina, and a firefighter in Monetta. He responded to a domestic dispute on April 24 when a suspect fired a gun, killing him.

Officers say the suspect took his own life after a 7-hour-long standoff. Many who knew Barr say he was married to his career of helping and serving others.

Right out front of the Monetta Fire Department is a written memorial for long-time captain Barr.

“He was definitely one of a kind,” he said.

Crosby has volunteered with the department for more than two years. This is where he met Barr, who was his roommate.

“Going into the house, it’s going to be different. This morning I walked into the house expecting him to be there. It hit me a little too hard. It gave me a reality check that this can happen to any of us,” said Crosby.

Barr has worked as a firefighter in his community since he was 15.

“Between volunteering here and working in Cayce, he was definitely married to the passion of helping his community. He always did things thinking about ‘how I can help people’,” he said.

Michael Crim was his teacher at Ridge-Spring Monetta High School and says Barr was always involved with his school after graduating.

“He just left a mark. You don’t have those students every day,” he said.

His police department says he was married to this career of service.

“He was well-liked and well known, and that’s part of being a good law enforcement officer,” said Crim.

The community will carry on his legacy. Barr was not married and did not have any kids, but he leaves behind his mother, father, and older sister.

“We’re going to mourn, and we’re going to shed some tears, but every time we talk about Drew, we’re going to spread the joy,” he said

The funeral services will be held on April 28 in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. The family will have visitation hours from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue. Barr’s funeral service will be held at 5 p.m.

His graveside service will be held after the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop.

