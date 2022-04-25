Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Officer Drew Barr: ‘Married to the passion of helping his community’

By William Rioux
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A community of first responders remembers a fallen officer, a public servant, and a brother.

“It’s going to take a long time to mourn over this because he was family,” said Alexander Crosby, Monetta Fire Department volunteer.

Drew Barr worked as a police officer in Cayce, South Carolina, and a firefighter in Monetta. He responded to a domestic dispute on April 24 when a suspect fired a gun, killing him.

Officers say the suspect took his own life after a 7-hour-long standoff. Many who knew Barr say he was married to his career of helping and serving others.

MORE | Running 4 Heroes honors Officer Barr with memorial mile

Right out front of the Monetta Fire Department is a written memorial for long-time captain Barr.

“He was definitely one of a kind,” he said.

Crosby has volunteered with the department for more than two years. This is where he met Barr, who was his roommate.

“Going into the house, it’s going to be different. This morning I walked into the house expecting him to be there. It hit me a little too hard. It gave me a reality check that this can happen to any of us,” said Crosby.

Barr has worked as a firefighter in his community since he was 15.

“Between volunteering here and working in Cayce, he was definitely married to the passion of helping his community. He always did things thinking about ‘how I can help people’,” he said.

Michael Crim was his teacher at Ridge-Spring Monetta High School and says Barr was always involved with his school after graduating.

“He just left a mark. You don’t have those students every day,” he said.

His police department says he was married to this career of service.

“He was well-liked and well known, and that’s part of being a good law enforcement officer,” said Crim.

MORE | Slain Cayce cop, Monetta volunteer firefighter mourned

The community will carry on his legacy. Barr was not married and did not have any kids, but he leaves behind his mother, father, and older sister.

“We’re going to mourn, and we’re going to shed some tears, but every time we talk about Drew, we’re going to spread the joy,” he said

Crosby said: “It’s going to take a long time to mourn over this because he was family.”

The funeral services will be held on April 28 in his hometown of Batesburg-Leesville, S.C. The family will have visitation hours from 3 to 4:45 p.m. at Batesburg-Leesville High School located at 600 Summerland Avenue. Barr’s funeral service will be held at 5 p.m.

His graveside service will be held after the service at Mt. Ebal Baptist Church located at 5 Lion Loop.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Latest News

Supreme Court hears Nance v. Ward arguments
US Supreme Court hears case of death row inmate who wants to die by firing squad instead of lethal injection
I-TEAM: Local families testify on Capitol Hill
I-TEAM: Local families testify on Capitol Hill
Augusta elections
Election changes you should know about in Richmond County
Election changes you should know about
Crime Tape
Despite crime surge, data reveals overall crime is down in Richmond County