“Loved to Serve and Protect:” Local fire fighters remember fallen officer Drew Barr

MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday, a local fire department was mourning one of their own, taken too soon in the line of duty.

Andrew “Drew” Barr worked as a police officer in Cayce, South Carolina, and a volunteer firefighter in Monetta, and Sunday friends gathered to remember him.

“Drew was a guy that would do whatever he could to help whoever um he’s going to be missed,” said Martha Jones, on of Barr’s friends.

Bryan Rudd, fellow Monetta volunteer firefighter and a life-long friend said he was a dedicated public servant working as both a police officer and firefighter.

“Drew always had a smile on his face, he’s one of a kind,” said Rudd. “Loved to serve and protect his community, loved to fight fire love, to police,” said Rudd.

People who knew him best said serving the community is what he loved most; but, his friend Casey Martin said it was a reflection of his character.

“He was always happy to help any way he could, I mean you ask him for something and he’d give you the shirt off his back,” said Martin.

He was a public servant that was taken too soon, as he was killed Sunday morning on the job with the Cayce Fire Department.

In a press conference Sunday morning, Chris Cowan, the Police Chief of the Cayce Police Department, detailed what led to the shooting when officers responded to a domestic dispute.

“Officers responded and encountered a male individual in the front yard,” said Cowan. “As they were making contact with the individual, there were shots that came from inside the house. One of the shots struck and killed officer Drew Barr.”

Cowan said the department will remember him for his dedication, and that’s what his friends in Monetta said they will remember too.

“Whether he just got off shift, you know a call went out, he was more than happy to get right back up, go get in the fire truck and save somebody that way too on his own time,” said Martin.

It’s a dedication that will never be forgotten.

“If we can rewind today, to have him back, I would do anything in the world, it’s another good one gone and it’s just its not fair,” said Rudd.

News 12 will keep you updated on this case and investigation.

