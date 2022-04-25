Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Local runners help raise awareness of sexual assault issues

These men strapped on high heels to raise awareness of sexual assault.
These men strapped on high heels to raise awareness of sexual assault.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Folks strapped on high heels and pounded the pavement over the weekend for a good cause.

The “Run a Mile in Her Shoes” race was held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Organizers raised money, gave out T-shirts and encouraged anyone who is suffering in silence to speak out.

“The biggest things that everyone should know is that only one out of three of sexual assaults are reported to anyone for care, so when they seek services at the agencies, we know that the out of three that happen don’t report it,” said Shelly Larkin, associate director of student health services at Augusta University.

Hannah Meagher, outreach coordinator at Safe Home of Augusta, said: “We help them through a variety of services. We do 30-day emergency shelter, legal advocacy and through counseling.”

Safe Homes of Augusta has several resources available for victims. If you need help getting out of a domestic abuse situation, call 706-736-2499.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge