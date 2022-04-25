Local runners help raise awareness of sexual assault issues

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Folks strapped on high heels and pounded the pavement over the weekend for a good cause.

The “Run a Mile in Her Shoes” race was held in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Organizers raised money, gave out T-shirts and encouraged anyone who is suffering in silence to speak out.

“The biggest things that everyone should know is that only one out of three of sexual assaults are reported to anyone for care, so when they seek services at the agencies, we know that the out of three that happen don’t report it,” said Shelly Larkin, associate director of student health services at Augusta University.

Hannah Meagher, outreach coordinator at Safe Home of Augusta, said: “We help them through a variety of services. We do 30-day emergency shelter, legal advocacy and through counseling.”

Safe Homes of Augusta has several resources available for victims. If you need help getting out of a domestic abuse situation, call 706-736-2499.

