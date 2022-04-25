Gas prices starting to rise again for drivers across river region

Submit Photos/Videos
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices are creeping up again at the national and regional levels after gradually dropping for the past two weeks following a rapid spike in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

But we’re still better off than we were a few weeks ago.

The national average gas price on Monday stood at $4.12, up 3 cents over the past week, according to AAA, but down 12 cents from a month ago.

Gas prices in Georgia have risen by about a penny in the past week to $3.72 Monday. That’s still down from $3.98 a month ago.

In Augusta, the average price is $3.72 per gallon on Monday, up from $3.69 a week ago but down from $3.92 a month ago, according to AAA.

The average price Monday in South Carolina is $3.78, up from $3.74 a week ago but down from $3.95 a month ago.

The increase in Aiken and Edgefield counties has been slightly sharper, going from $3.77 a week ago to $3.82 Monday. That’s still lower than the $4 per gallon drivers were paying a month ago.

GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan says the rise in gas prices coincides with the rise of oil prices last week and cautions that the global imbalance between supply and demand will continue to drive pricing.

