Campaign roundup: Candidate stops here, key debates set

By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the five Democratic candidates running for Georgia secretary of state made a campaign stop in Augusta on Monday morning.

Floyd Griffin is the former mayor of Milledgeville, a former Georgia state senator and a retired Army colonel.

He says his experience speaks for itself.

“My experience is deep and wide, and no one else running for secretary of state can even come close to the experience that I have,” he said.

It is a packed race for secretary of state, with five candidates vying for the Democratic ticket.

They will all be on the ballot for the primary on May 24.

There are also four candidates running for the Republican ticket.

That includes current Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and U.S. Rep. Jody Hice.

Mayoral race

For the mayor’s race, there is no primary. With the election set for May 24, there will be nine candidates on the ballot.

If one is needed, a runoff will be held in June.

You have two chances to hear from the candidates this week.

One will be Thursday at the Greater Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church on Wheeler Road from 6- 8 p.m.

The other will be Saturday at the A.R. Johnson school auditorium on Laney Walker Boulevard at 10 a.m.

Governor’s race

This week, you’ll also have a chance to hear from Georgia gubernatorial Republican candidates Brian Kemp and David Perdue.

They held their first of three debates Sunday night.

The other three republicans on the ballot -- Catherine Davis, Kandiss Taylor, and Tom Williams did not qualify for the debate.

The next debates will be Thursday and next Sunday at 7 p.m.

