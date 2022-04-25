Submit Photos/Videos
FDA approves Remdesivir to treat COVID in young children

The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat...
The antiviral drug Remdesivir is given as an injection. It was previously approved to treat COVID-19 for patients 12 years of age and older.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - There’s a new weapon approved to fight COVID-19 in small children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved Remdesivir to treat the virus in patients as young as 28 days old.

The antiviral drug is given as an injection.

It was previously approved for patients 12 years of age and older.

The FDA’s action makes it the first drug approved to treat COVID in kids younger than 12.

That’s important because there is still no vaccine for children under 5.

In order to receive Remdesivir, infected kids must either already be hospitalized or deemed at high risk for developing severe COVID.

