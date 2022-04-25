Election changes you should know about in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s beginning to look like election season in Richmond County. Election workers are hard at work testing out the county voting machines.

We are less than one month away from Georgia’s primary elections. There is a good chunk of local, state, and federal races up for grabs this May. It’s also the first big election since Georgia’s recent voting law went into effect.

There used to be an absentee dropbox housed outside the municipal building, but under the new law, you’ll only be able to find that box inside from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.

It’s one of the reasons elections officials urge you to decide which method you’ll use going to cast your vote.

The signs are lining the road, the ballots are on the way, and the machines are warming up.

“We have to test all 500 machines that will be sent out when it’s election day or advanced,” said Travis Doss, Richmond County Elections, director.

While workers at the Annex power on the machines, the office is sending absentee ballots. They have more than 600 requests, but it’s not as popular as last year.

“Many people, because of 2020 and 2021, when applications were mailed to them, they aren’t as aware, or they don’t remember that they have to request one,” he said.

Not only do you have to request it, but you also have to print and send it back to the elections office. Either by fax, mail, or email. You’ll need a copy of your ID, too.

“The law changed. Rather than verifying signatures, we’re verifying ID,” said Doss.

Once you get the application, Richmond County no longer has five drop boxes. They have one. It’ll be inside the Beazley Community Room.

They anticipate a little more than 50 percent voter turnout for this election. Advanced voting begins May 2, and the big day is May 24.

The last day to apply for an absentee ballot, and the last day they’ll be sent out is May 13.

“Decide now. How do you want to vote? Don’t wait for the last minute because there’s nothing worse than waking up on the 25th and saying, ‘ah I forgot to vote’,” said Doss.

