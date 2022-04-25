Deadly crime wave makes a resurgence in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a two-day break, a surge in violent crime made a return in Richmond County with two weekend shootings, one of them deadly.

The fatal shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies were called to the Olmstead Homes in the 2100 block of B Street, where they found 31-year-old Rodriquez Dunn with at least one gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office at 8:35 p.m..

There was another shooting over the weekend in Augusta, although it wasn’t fatal.

Around 4 a.m. Saturday, Richmond County deputies responded to the shooting at 1157 Broad St., the Garden City Social bar in downtown Augusta.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

Authorities say a confrontation between people on the street and bouncers resulted in a shooting. The unknown individuals came back to the bar, shot at the employees and fled the scene, according to deputies.

No one was injured.

Augusta has seen a wave of homicides and shootings in the past two weeks, prompting Sheriff Richard Roundtree to issue a statement that “decisive action” is being taken to stem the violence.

Still the incidents have continued. Since the sheriff issued his statement last Tuesday, there were two shootings two nights in a row at locations within eyesight of one another.

A shooting outside Pauls’s IGA, 2 Greene St., injured a man in the leg on Wednesday night. Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident.

On Tuesday night, someone shot up a Chevron station at 202 East Boundary . No one was hurt in the shooting at the station, which is within eyesight of Paul’s Supermarket.

The crime wave hasn’t been limited to Richmond County In Wednesday night, there was a hostage incident and shoot-out with law enforcement officers that resulted in the arrest of suspect Nathaniel Meade.

Since April 14:

A dead female was found just before noon Tuesday outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late April 18 after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

At 7:23 a.m. April 18, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early April 17 in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandersville police found the body of a man April 16 inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested.

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.