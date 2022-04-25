Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Warm and dry conditions continue today before rain chances return Tuesday afternoon.
By Tim Strong
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the 50s with areas of patchy dense fog possible across the CSRA before 10 AM.

Even warmer weather is on the way today and Tuesday ahead of the approaching cool front. Morning temperatures will start off mild in the middle 50s, but afternoon highs will be well above average in the middle to upper 80s.

The lone chance of rain for the upcoming work week arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler than average temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday. Isolated to scattered showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Rainfall totals look to stay below 0.25″.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows during this time frame will be on the chilly side, dropping into the middle and upper 40s. A gradual warm up can be expected as we head into next weekend.

We should stay dry through at least Saturday ahead of another potential cold front. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the middle 80s with lows in the middle 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

