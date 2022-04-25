Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies look to stay mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be staying mild in the upper 50s late tonight through early Tuesday. Winds will stay light out of the south-southwest overnight.

Looking dry early Tuesday, but rain chances increase after lunchtime. A cold front arrives Tuesday and brings the chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday night. The severe weather risk is very low. A strong wind gust with a storm or two is the main concern, but most of the storms should behave. Rainfall totals look to stay below 0.25″. High temperatures before the rain arrives should top out in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the west between 8-15 mph.

Severe weather chances are very low Tuesday, but a strong wind gust or two can't be ruled out with storms. (WRDW)

Sunshine returns Wednesday as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. Mornings lows Wednesday will be in the mid-50s. Afternoon highs will be a little cooler and stay in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north between 5-10 mph.

Thursday morning is looking like the coolest morning of the week with morning lows in the mid-40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny again with highs close to 80.

Staying dry Friday and Saturday with morning lows in the mid to low 50s and afternoon highs in the low 80s. A few showers look to be possible by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week.

