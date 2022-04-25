CSRA paves the way for ‘endless cyber opportunities’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The river region is a hotspot for cyber, and a big part of that is thanks to the Georgia Cyber Center.

“The possibilities are endless. I think this region is creating an ecosystem that can support anything,” said Sam Anderson, executive vice-president of Softact Solutions. “The Army made a decision to house Army Cyber Command here in Augusta because they believed they could produce and create the talent here.”

That’s where exposure through high school curriculums and the partnership between Augusta Tech, Augusta University, and the Georgia Cyber Center come in.

The cyber center is the only place in the country that puts academia, industry, and the federal government all under one roof. It allows our students life-changing opportunities, starting in the classroom and then moving into the career field.

Robert Thomas graduated from AU two years ago and became an intern with Softact Solutions. A small woman-owned cyber security company whose slogan is ‘problem solvers’.

“Learning that stuff there and then seeing that it was a direct tie into what I would be doing with Softact Solutions, that pretty much made it a perfect fit,” he said.

Anderson said: “There has been a lot of discussion about Army housing, poor quality, and the poor maintenance upkeep of some of that housing. This project is specifically designed to get after some of those problems. We’ve been able to do that with a combination of experienced people in our company along with a couple of interns.”

It makes temporary housing feel like home.

Thomas said: I know that what I’m doing in the background of things is making people on Army garrisons across the U.S. and foreign is making their lives easier,” said Anderson.

While developing the app, Softact helped Thomas gain the security clearances he’ll need as he moves to a full-time employee position.

Anderson said: “It really speaks to the competitiveness of this industry and the opportunities that come from having a degree in this career field.”

To fill out a maintenance request, visit ARMA. The cyber center is looking to hire an advisor to act as a liaison between the colleges and students. To apply, visit Cyber Career.

