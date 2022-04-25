Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

CSRA paves the way for ‘endless cyber opportunities’

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The river region is a hotspot for cyber, and a big part of that is thanks to the Georgia Cyber Center.

“The possibilities are endless. I think this region is creating an ecosystem that can support anything,” said Sam Anderson, executive vice-president of Softact Solutions. “The Army made a decision to house Army Cyber Command here in Augusta because they believed they could produce and create the talent here.”

That’s where exposure through high school curriculums and the partnership between Augusta Tech, Augusta University, and the Georgia Cyber Center come in.

The cyber center is the only place in the country that puts academia, industry, and the federal government all under one roof. It allows our students life-changing opportunities, starting in the classroom and then moving into the career field.

MORE | What the Tech: Threat of possible Russian cyberattacks

Robert Thomas graduated from AU two years ago and became an intern with Softact Solutions. A small woman-owned cyber security company whose slogan is ‘problem solvers’.

“Learning that stuff there and then seeing that it was a direct tie into what I would be doing with Softact Solutions, that pretty much made it a perfect fit,” he said.

Anderson said: “There has been a lot of discussion about Army housing, poor quality, and the poor maintenance upkeep of some of that housing. This project is specifically designed to get after some of those problems. We’ve been able to do that with a combination of experienced people in our company along with a couple of interns.”

MORE | Rising inflation taking a toll on local business owners

It makes temporary housing feel like home.

Thomas said: I know that what I’m doing in the background of things is making people on Army garrisons across the U.S. and foreign is making their lives easier,” said Anderson.

While developing the app, Softact helped Thomas gain the security clearances he’ll need as he moves to a full-time employee position.

Anderson said: “It really speaks to the competitiveness of this industry and the opportunities that come from having a degree in this career field.”

To fill out a maintenance request, visit ARMA. The cyber center is looking to hire an advisor to act as a liaison between the colleges and students. To apply, visit Cyber Career.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Latest News

Supreme Court hears Nance v. Ward arguments
US Supreme Court hears case of death row inmate who wants to die by firing squad instead of lethal injection
I-TEAM: Local families testify on Capitol Hill
I-TEAM: Local families testify on Capitol Hill
Augusta elections
Election changes you should know about in Richmond County
Election changes you should know about
Crime Tape
Despite crime surge, data reveals overall crime is down in Richmond County