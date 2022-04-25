Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta father, daughter admit to tax filing fraud

U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man and his daughter await sentencing after admitting they filed fraudulently inflated tax returns on behalf of clients.

Ezra Hatcher Sr., 68, and Sherry Hatcher, 42, both of Augusta, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in advance of a trial scheduled for U.S. District Court, according to federal prosecutors.

CRIME | Deadly crime wave makes a resurgence in Richmond County

Ezra Hatcher pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the United States, while Sherry Hatcher pled guilty to aiding and assisting in the filing of a false tax return.

The IRS determined that from 2014 to 2018, the two services filed 21 tax returns on behalf of seven individuals while knowing the returns contained false and fraudulent information relating to Schedule C expenses, income, and earned income credits. Altogether, the returns caused the IRS to issue excess refunds amounting to nearly $75,000.

The guilty plea subjects Ezra Hatcher to a possible statutory penalty of up to five years in prison, and he agrees to pay restitution of $69,682. Sherry Hatcher’s guilty plea subjects her to a possible statutory penalty of up to three years in prison, and she agrees to pay restitution of $4,141. In addition, each defendant is permanently prohibited from preparing or filing federal tax returns for anyone other than themselves.

