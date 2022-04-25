Submit Photos/Videos
Arby’s employee throws hot grease on customer, resulting in hospitalization, police say

Hueytown PD: Arby's employee throws hot grease on customer
By WBRC staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An employee at an Arby’s in Alabama was arrested after police said she threw hot grease on a customer in the drive-thru Saturday.

Hueytown Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the Arby’s employee “just snapped” when the interaction with a customer escalated.

Authorities responded to calls of an altercation between an employee and a customer. Police said the employee threw grease on the customer in the drive thru.

Yarbrough said the victim, a female customer in her early 30s, was in her car and had two children with her at the time.

The woman has secondary burns on a large portion of her body and is recovering at an area hospital, according to Yarbrough.

Officers arrested 50-year-old Shea Denise Peoples for first-degree assault. She was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

An Arby’s spokesperson said in a statement, “The actions of the former employee in Hueytown, AL, were reprehensible. We immediately terminated the offender, and we are cooperating with the local authorities in their investigation. Our heart goes out to the guest, and we are working to help support their recovery.”

