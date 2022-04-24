“We have been swamped”: Salon owner reflects on increase in business as proms return

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As events return to the area, many teens are going back to prom, and that is good news for businesses including local salons like “Cindy’s Hair Salon.”

The owner, Cindy Poss, is no stranger to busy weekends of getting girls ready for prom.

“I’ve been doing it for 44 years now, in the Augusta Area and I’ve owned my own salon for about 25 years or 30 years and I’ve really enjoyed helping them feel good about themselves,” said Poss.

Chairs in her salon have been filled with not only regular clients but also prom goers getting ready for their big night, and that’s been the case the last two weekends.

“Last weekend was swamped too we had them every 15 20 minutes just one right after another getting them ready for the prom,” said Poss.

It’s a very different scene from the last two years without events.

“It’s was very slow, we did not have the updos and all that that we do now and the makeup of course,” said Poss.

She said the last prom season have been sad and that was about more than just a loss of extra business.

“We were very disappointed cause last year I felt so sorry for the ones, you know especially the seniors that didnt get their proms,” said Poss.

This year she is excited to have the makeup out, and the curling irons hot as proms and other formal events make their way back.

“We are happy to have them back, we’re happy for every thing to be open again and it’s just a pleasure to have it now,” she said.

Having prom again goes beyond just having extra business, instead it’s a little more special.

“I’ve watched a lot of them grow up you know and now I’m just watching them go to the prom it just tickles me,” said Poss.

She’s hopeful for even more full circle moments as prom season continues.

