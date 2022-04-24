Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and...
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.(WCSC/WIS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to debate its version of the state’s $12.6 billion spending plan.

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.

That leaves two big differences with the House plan. The Senate budget removes a $1,500 one-time bonus for state employees.

Supporters say the tax cut and rebate will provide similar help. The Senate also only guarantees to raise the minimum pay for new teachers to $38,000. That’s $2,000 below the House bill.

The House plan is $1.3 billion more than the Senate’s.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Latest News

Drew Barr
Slain Cayce cop, Monetta volunteer firefighter mourned
Officer
Fellow officers say farewell to slain Cayce cop
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Deadly crime wave makes a resurgence in Richmond County
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty