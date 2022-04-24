S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - The South Carolina Senate is getting ready to debate its version of the state’s $12.6 billion spending plan.

The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and another $1 billion in cuts, compared with the $600 income million tax cut proposed by the House.

That leaves two big differences with the House plan. The Senate budget removes a $1,500 one-time bonus for state employees.

Supporters say the tax cut and rebate will provide similar help. The Senate also only guarantees to raise the minimum pay for new teachers to $38,000. That’s $2,000 below the House bill.

The House plan is $1.3 billion more than the Senate’s.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.