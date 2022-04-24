RCSO working shooting at Olmstead Homes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Dispatch confirms RCSO is currently working a call for a shooting.

A representative with the sheriff’s office says they were called on scene around 7:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of B Street. Deputies say when they arrived, they found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was deceased on scene, and pronounced dead by the coroner at 8:35 p.m..

Details on any suspects have not been released at this time.

Information on this incident is limited at this time. Check back for updates.

