Late night fatal accident on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a fatality accident at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street around 11 p.m., Saturday night.

Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when the accident occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office says one fatality is reported, and several other individuals have been transported to the hospital by ambulance and their conditions are unknown.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded to the scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Office and is handling the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time, we will update you as we find out more information.

