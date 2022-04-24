Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Late night fatal accident on Wrightsboro Road

Richmond County Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when the accident occurred.
Richmond County Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when the accident occurred...
Richmond County Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when the accident occurred on Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street, with one fatality and several others transported to the hospital for injuries.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Deputies responded to the scene of a fatality accident at the intersection of Wrightsboro Road and Troupe Street around 11 p.m., Saturday night.

Deputies were involved in a pursuit with a vehicle when the accident occurred.

The Sheriff’s Office says one fatality is reported, and several other individuals have been transported to the hospital by ambulance and their conditions are unknown.

The Georgia State Patrol has responded to the scene at the request of the Sheriff’s Office and is handling the investigation.

There is no further information available at this time, we will update you as we find out more information.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge
Deputies respond to shooting at Garden City Social bar.
Shooting at bar in downtown Augusta, no injuries
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
RCSO working shooting at Olmstead Homes
Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

Latest News

The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
RCSO working shooting at Olmstead Homes
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge
Westside’s Barnes coaches final home game, Patriots blank Laney
Westside’s Barnes coaches final home game, Patriots blank Laney