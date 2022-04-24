Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a beautiful Sunday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s, this evening will finish off on the milder side as temperatures fall into the 70s and 60s by midnight. Overnight lows are expected to bottom out in the 50s with areas of patchy dense fog possible across the CSRA before 10 AM.

Even warmer weather is on the way Monday and Tuesday ahead of the approaching cool front. Morning temperatures will start off mild in the middle 50s, but afternoon highs will be well above average in the middle to upper 80s.

The lone chance of rain for the upcoming work week arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler than average temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday. Isolated to scattered showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Rainfall totals look to stay below 0.25″.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight lows during this time frame will be on the chilly side, dropping into the middle and upper 40s. A gradual warm up can be expected as we head into next weekend.

We should stay dry through at least Saturday ahead of another potential cold front. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the middle 80s with lows in the middle 50s. Keep it here for the latest updates!

