Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure now sits anchored over the mid-Atlantic states which will keep our weather dry and on the warm side with prevailing winds for the next few days from the south and southeast. A cold front moves in with the week’s only chance of rain Tuesday and much cooler weather Wednesday through Friday.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Sunday will basically be a carbon copy of yesterday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Winds will be light from the southeast between 4 to 8 mph.

Even warmer weather is on the way Monday and Tuesday ahead of the approaching cool front. Morning temperatures will start off mild in the middle 50s, but afternoon highs will be well above average in the middle to upper 80s.

The lone chance of rain for the upcoming work week arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler than average temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday. Isolated to scattered showers are expected Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday night. A few rumbles of thunder are always possible this time . Rainfall totals look to stay below 0.25″.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the middle 40s. A gradual warm up can be expected leading into next weekend.

A nice warm up can be expected next weekend ahead of another cold front, but we should stay dry through at least Saturday. Highs will be a few degrees above average in the middle 80s with lows in the middle 50s.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.