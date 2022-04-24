Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was shot responding to a domestic call.
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At this time, the City of Cayce, Cayce Police Department, their officers and their community are mourning the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. Barr also, volunteered with the city of Monetta as a firefighter.
Authorities say, at approximately 2:48 AM on Sunday, April 24, the Cayce Police Department received a call of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and three of them made contact with the suspect. The suspect opened fire on the officers, Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was struck.
A update will be provided shortly at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce, SC.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.