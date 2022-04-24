Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At this time, the City of Cayce, Cayce Police Department, their officers and their community are mourning the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. Barr also, volunteered with the city of Monetta as a firefighter.

It is with a heavy heart that we say goodbye to one of our own. Drew Barr was a Captain with our department. Drew was shot and killed in the line of duty with Cayce Public Safety. Please pray for his family. Posted by Monetta Volunteer Fire Department on Sunday, April 24, 2022

Authorities say, at approximately 2:48 AM on Sunday, April 24, the Cayce Police Department received a call of a domestic disturbance. Officers arrived on the scene and three of them made contact with the suspect. The suspect opened fire on the officers, Officer Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr was struck.

At this time, our City, our Cayce Police Department, our officers and our community mourn the loss of Cayce PSO Roy Andrew “Drew” Barr. (City of Cayce)

A update will be provided shortly at the Lexington Two Innovation Center, 509 Bulldog Blvd., Cayce, SC.

