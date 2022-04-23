Submit Photos/Videos
Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA...
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)((AP Photo/Evan Vucci))
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young hit a floater in the lane with 4.4 seconds left and the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 16-point deficit in the second half to beat top-seeded Miami 111-110 on Friday night, cutting the Heat’s series lead to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler missed a jumper with 12.6 second left that could’ve given the Heat a three-point cushion. He missed again on an off-balance 3 at the buzzer with De’Andre Hunter in his face to give the Hawks a burst of hope in the best-of-seven series. Game 4 is Sunday night in Atlanta. Young finished with 24 points despite another stout defensive effort by the Heat. Tyler Herro led Miami with 24 points.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

