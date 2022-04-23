Submit Photos/Videos
Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies in the ninth inning in Game 1 of baseball's National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. The Braves defeated the Dodgers 3-2 to take game 1. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(Ashley Landis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-0.

Wright allowed four hits with one walk as he continued his impressive opening month. He has a 1.06 ERA after three starts. He set a career high in strikeouts for the second straight start, topping his nine in five innings at San Diego on April 15. Olson’s seventh-inning double off Richard Bleier drove in Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

