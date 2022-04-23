Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright had a career-high 11 strikeouts in six dominant innings, Matt Olson doubled in two runs and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 3-0.

Wright allowed four hits with one walk as he continued his impressive opening month. He has a 1.06 ERA after three starts. He set a career high in strikeouts for the second straight start, topping his nine in five innings at San Diego on April 15. Olson’s seventh-inning double off Richard Bleier drove in Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario.

Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his fourth save in four chances.

