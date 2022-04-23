Shooting at bar in downtown Augusta, no injuries
Conflict between bouncers and unknown individuals results in a shooting incident.
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Saturday morning around 4 a.m., on April 23, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 1157 Broad St., Garden City Social, a bar, in downtown Augusta.
Authorities say a confrontation between people on the street and bouncers resulted in a by shooting. The unknown individuals came back to the bar, shot at the employees and fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There are no injuries.
The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.
