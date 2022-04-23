Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Shooting at bar in downtown Augusta, no injuries

Conflict between bouncers and unknown individuals results in a shooting incident.
Deputies respond to shooting at Garden City Social bar.
Deputies respond to shooting at Garden City Social bar.(Chris Lloyd)
By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Saturday morning around 4 a.m., on April 23, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 1157 Broad St., Garden City Social, a bar, in downtown Augusta.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Early Saturday morning around 4 a.m., on April 23, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting incident at Garden City Social bar in downtown Augusta.(Chris Lloyd)

Authorities say a confrontation between people on the street and bouncers resulted in a by shooting. The unknown individuals came back to the bar, shot at the employees and fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There are no injuries.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.(Chris Lloyd)

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.(Chris Lloyd)
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.(Chris Lloyd)
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.
Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident.(Chris Lloyd)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County shoot-out suspect threatened officers day before, cops say
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Feds charge 7 over deadly meth pipeline from Mexico to Augusta
Nathaniel Meade
Social media helped alert cops to Aiken County hostage situation

Latest News

Westside’s Barnes coaches final home game, Patriots blank Laney
Westside’s Barnes coaches final home game, Patriots blank Laney
Keep Augusta Beautiful
Cleanup begins for Earth Day at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park
Local clean up begins for Earth Day
Local clean up begins for Earth Day
Park in Augusta
Residents speak on possible park closures in Augusta