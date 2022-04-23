Shooting at bar in downtown Augusta, no injuries

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early Saturday morning around 4 a.m., on April 23, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting incident at 1157 Broad St., Garden City Social, a bar, in downtown Augusta.

Early Saturday morning around 4 a.m., on April 23, Richmond County Deputies responded to a shooting incident at Garden City Social bar in downtown Augusta. (Chris Lloyd)

Authorities say a confrontation between people on the street and bouncers resulted in a by shooting. The unknown individuals came back to the bar, shot at the employees and fled the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office. There are no injuries.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an ongoing investigation.

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

Damage to Garden City Social bar after shooting incident. (Chris Lloyd)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.