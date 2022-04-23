Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

SC bill allowing birth control without prescription advances

(Source: Florence B. Baller)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 11:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Supporters of a bill to allow women in South Carolina to get birth control pills at a pharmacy without a doctor’s prescription are trying to get it passed before this year’s session ends.

A House subcommittee on Wednesday approved the bill, sending it to the chamber’s full medical committee.

The bill has already passed the Senate, but there are just nine regular legislative days left in the General Assembly’s 2022 session.

Supporters say it is another logical step to reducing the number of abortions in the state by stopping unwanted pregnancies.

Pharmacists could choose whether to participate in the program.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The aftermath of the late night fatal accident after Richmond County Deputies were pursuing...
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash on Wrightsboro Road
The Richmond County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating a deadly crash on Wrightsboro...
Richmond County Coroner investigating deadly crash
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Weekend shooting kills 1 person at Olmstead Homes
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.
Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Latest News

Drew Barr
Slain Cayce cop, Monetta volunteer firefighter mourned
Officer
Fellow officers say farewell to slain Cayce cop
RCSO dispatch confirms the agency is currently working a call for a shooting.
Deadly crime wave makes a resurgence in Richmond County
The budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year is built around $1 billion in income tax rebates and...
S Carolina Senate prepares to debate $12.6 billion budget
Andrew “Drew” Barr.
Cayce police officer, Monetta firefighter killed in the line of duty