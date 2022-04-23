Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Saving lives off the clock: Nurse saves baby from choking at restaurant

A nurse helped save an infant's life while dining at a restaurant in Minnesota. (Source: WCCO)
By Caroline Cummings
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER Minn. (WCCO) - A nurse turned into an unlikely hero off the clock at a Minnesota restaurant.

Nurse Brad Burt was having lunch earlier this month when he was alerted to an infant who was choking.

“We had just got done finishing paying up and about to leave when we heard someone calling for a nurse or a doctor,” Burt said.

And Burt said he sprang into action to perform the Heimlich maneuver.

“They were looking around for someone to step up. Thankfully, I was there to be able to do that. Otherwise, I don’t know if anyone else would’ve had the skills,” Burt said.

Burt is currently working with children at the Mayo Clinic and said this is a reminder of the importance of people learning first aid or becoming CPR certified.

“The area here is very lucky to have a lot of health care professionals, but choking and needing CPR can happen anywhere. So, it’s very important to be learning these skills,” Burt said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
U.S. District Court, federal courthouse, Augusta, Ga.
Feds charge 7 over deadly meth pipeline from Mexico to Augusta
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County shoot-out suspect threatened officers day before, cops say
Nathaniel Meade
Social media helped alert cops to Aiken County hostage situation

Latest News

FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
FILE - President Donald Trump arrives at the White House in Washington, on Dec. 31, 2020.
Michigan GOP picks candidates with Trump clout on the line
Authorities charge a Wisconsin man for hiding a corpse.
Authorities charge Wisconsin man for hiding corpse
Police said at least four people were injured in a shooting Friday in Washington, D.C.
Suspect found dead after shooting 4, causing DC lockdowns