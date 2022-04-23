Panthers enter draft still searching for a franchise QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers desperately need to find a franchise quarterback — and a left tackle to protect him.

Such is the dilemma the Panthers face heading into the NFL draft where they hold the No. 6 overall selection. For now, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are the only quarterbacks on the roster, but that figures to change over draft weekend. Carolina is likely to have its choice of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Mississippi’s Matt Corral at No. 6, although it’s debatable if any of them are worthy of being drafted in the top 10

