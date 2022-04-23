Submit Photos/Videos
Panthers enter draft still searching for a franchise QB

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL...
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule calls out from the bench in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)(Derick Hingle | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers desperately need to find a franchise quarterback — and a left tackle to protect him.

Such is the dilemma the Panthers face heading into the NFL draft where they hold the No. 6 overall selection. For now, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are the only quarterbacks on the roster, but that figures to change over draft weekend. Carolina is likely to have its choice of Liberty’s Malik Willis, Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Mississippi’s Matt Corral at No. 6, although it’s debatable if any of them are worthy of being drafted in the top 10

