Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.(WRDW)
Dispatch confirms multiple cars are involved in an accident near the state line.(WRDW)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers on I-20 heading east might be noticing some major slow downs near the state line bridge.

According to Richmond County Dispatch, a call came in around 3:16 p.m. about an accident on the highway near the bridge. Dispatch said they believed about 6 or so cars were involved, and a witness also confirmed seeing about that number involved in the pile-up.

No word on how severe any injuries are. Views from a News 12 traffic camera appear to show traffic at a near stand-still.

