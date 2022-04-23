Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers on I-20 heading east might be noticing some major slow downs near the state line bridge.

According to Richmond County Dispatch, a call came in around 3:16 p.m. about an accident on the highway near the bridge. Dispatch said they believed about 6 or so cars were involved, and a witness also confirmed seeing about that number involved in the pile-up.

No word on how severe any injuries are. Views from a News 12 traffic camera appear to show traffic at a near stand-still.

