Multi-vehicle accident on I-20 bridge
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers on I-20 heading east might be noticing some major slow downs near the state line bridge.
According to Richmond County Dispatch, a call came in around 3:16 p.m. about an accident on the highway near the bridge. Dispatch said they believed about 6 or so cars were involved, and a witness also confirmed seeing about that number involved in the pile-up.
No word on how severe any injuries are. Views from a News 12 traffic camera appear to show traffic at a near stand-still.
