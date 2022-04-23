Submit Photos/Videos
Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time

FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The NFL will capitalize on Christmas Day falling on a Sunday. The league will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time — two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox followed by a prime-time contest on NBC.

NFL vice president of broadcasting Mike North revealed the tripleheader on a podcast hosted by WGR radio host and Buffalo Bills sideline reporter Sal Capaccio. It will be the third straight year the league has played on Christmas. Last year, Green Bay’s 24-22 victory over Cleveland averaged 28.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the third-most-watched game of the 2021 regular season.

Indianapolis’ 22-16 win at Arizona averaged 12.6 million on NFL Network, the second highest-viewed game in network history.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

