Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami Heatduring the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Miami. The Heat won 115-105. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The NBA playoff game between the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks was delayed Friday night after a suspicious package was found outside State Farm Arena.

The tipoff was pushed back nearly an hour while police investigated the package. Three gates were closed while security personnel made sure there was no danger. The package was found near the stairwell that provides access to a MARTA subway station at the arena. The game finally began shortly before 8 p.m. EDT, but many fans in the sellout crowd were still in long lines outside the arena, plodding through security checkpoints that are in place for all games.

