Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sunny, warm days followed by cool, pleasant nights will take us through the weekend into early next week.

High pressure now sits anchored over the mid-Atlantic states which will keep our weather dry and on the warm side with prevailing winds for the next few days from the south and southeast. A cold front moves in with the week’s only chance of rain Tuesday and much cooler weather Wednesday through Friday.

Count on abundant sunshine Saturday and above average high temperatures in the middle 80s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night, expect mostly clear skies and seasonably mild temperatures with evening temperatures in the 70s and overnight lows in the middle 50s. Winds will be calm overnight.

Sunday will look and feel much like today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Winds will be light from the south at 3 to 7 mph.

The warmest day of the week ahead will likely be Monday under mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures will start off mild in the middle 50s, but afternoon highs will be well above average in the middle to upper 80s.

The lone chance of rain for the upcoming work week arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front that will bring cooler than average temperatures to our area Wednesday through Friday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with afternoon highs in the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows in the middle 40s. A gradual warm up can be expected leading into next weekend.

Another cold front moves in next weekend and could bring a chance of rain next Saturday night into Sunday.

