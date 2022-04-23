Cleanup begins for Earth Day at Phinizy Swamp Nature Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earth Day is April 22, and volunteers are expecting a huge turnout for cleanup efforts at Phinizy Swamp.

Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and the Richmond County Marshal’s Office are celebrating Earth Day through open volunteer work.

Colby Gross is one of more than 200 volunteers helping with Earth Day Augusta on Sunday from 12:30 to 3 p.m.

“To see teams of people getting out and helping grow the community, especially in a situation where you don’t necessarily have to do it and seeing people want to do that, is really refreshing,” he said.

Phinizy Swamp will host the event with several other organizations. They’re also targeting different parts of Augusta for clean-up to mark the day.

Kimberly Dillard, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park, event and volunteer manager said: “These are people that live here and want to give back, and they’re seeing that there are certain areas that could use some TLC.”

Dillard says COVID led to an increase in people at the park, and with it came an increase in litter.

Clean-up is already a year-round effort for the Marshall’s Office.

The Chronic Nuisance Enforcement Team has been working to clean up different neighborhoods. Their next focus is on south Augusta.

Corporal Shawn Hargis-Rhodes, Richmond County Marshal’s Office said: “We’re really talking to the community. Getting them to come out tomorrow, so we can discuss why it’s so important to keep your community clean. A clean community is a safe community.”

For more information, visit Earth Day Augusta.

