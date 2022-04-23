Submit Photos/Videos
Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

Xander Schauffele hits off the first tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf...
Xander Schauffele hits off the first tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Cantlay and Schauffele opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were a tournament-record 17 under. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Ryan Palmer settled for an even-par 72 to make the cut on the number at 8 under. The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 61.

At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

