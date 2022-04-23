2023 QB class may influence Falcons’ direction in NFL draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The talent of the quarterbacks who might be available to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL draft could impact decisions by general manager Terry Fontenot with the No. 8 overall pick next week.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the top-rated quarterbacks this year. Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith must look at quarterback after trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis last month. The Falcons’ leadership could be weighing their grades of Willis and Pickett against the 2023 class that includes Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Fontenot says he’ll take the best player available, of course.

