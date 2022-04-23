Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

2023 QB class may influence Falcons’ direction in NFL draft

FILE - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank watches his players warm up before an NFL football...
FILE - Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank watches his players warm up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Falcons owner Arthur Blank says the team must have a succession plan at quarterback even while counting on Matt Ryan to continue as the starter in 2022. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)(Joshua Bessex | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The talent of the quarterbacks who might be available to the Atlanta Falcons in the 2023 NFL draft could impact decisions by general manager Terry Fontenot with the No. 8 overall pick next week.

Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis are the top-rated quarterbacks this year. Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith must look at quarterback after trading Matt Ryan to Indianapolis last month. The Falcons’ leadership could be weighing their grades of Willis and Pickett against the 2023 class that includes Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

Fontenot says he’ll take the best player available, of course.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Social media helped alert cops to Aiken County hostage situation
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
Here's a bird's-eye view of the new Dave & Buster's coming to Augusta.
Opening date released for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
File Graphic (KWTX)
SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?

Latest News

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) argues a call during the first half of the team's NBA...
Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110
Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley reacts after hitting the game winning RBI single to score Atlanta...
Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0
Xander Schauffele hits off the first tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf...
Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young (11) reacts after being called for a foul against the Miami...
Heat-Hawks delayed by suspicious package outside arena
FILE - This photo shows the National Football League logo painted on the field prior to the NFL...
Ho, ho, hut: NFL will play 3 games on Christmas for 1st time