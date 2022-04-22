Voter registration in Georgia possibly cut by website change

ATLANTA (AP) — A change in a Georgia website may have resulted in a sharp drop in people registering to vote as they obtained driver’s licenses.

The share of Georgians registering or updating information through the Department of Driver Services fell from 79% in 2020 to 39% last year.

In 2021, the department changed its website so that voters had to choose whether to register.

Before, they had to specifically opt out of what was supposed to be an automatic process.

The department has since changed its website again, but it’s too soon to tell if numbers will rebound.

Also in the news ...

LEGAL SETTLEMENT: Two Georgia election workers have agreed to settle defamation claims against a right-wing cable news channel, which they said falsely claimed they engaged in ballot fraud in 2020. Fulton County election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss in December sued One America News Network, its owners and its chief White House correspondent. The mother and daughter said the network spread debunked claims that they introduced suitcases of illegal ballots and committed other acts of fraud to try to alter the outcome of the presidential election in Georgia.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.