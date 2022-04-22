Voter registration deadline looms for May 24 primary in Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday is the registration deadline for the May 24 primary election, according to the Richmond County Election Board.

You can register at https://registertovote.sos.ga.gov/GAOLVR/welcome.

Precinct information cards are being mailed now. Every registered voter will receive a new card with new district assignment. If voters need to change their address they, can fill out the address portion and return to the board.

Polling place information is on the inside of the card. You don’t need to bring to card with you when you vote.

Among the local polling place changes:

Voters who would normally vote at Mount Vernon Baptist Church have moved to Carrie J. Mays Community Center.

Voters in Precincts 804 and part of 801 have moved to Blythe Recreation Center.

Voters have many options for casting their ballot, including voting by mail. Those ballots will start going out on Monday.

Interested voters must apply by submitting an absentee ballot request form at www.augustaga.gov/vote. Applications can be mailed to 535 Telfair St., Suite 500, Augusta, GA 30901; faxed to 706-821-2814; or emailed to richmondelections@augustaga.gov.

Voters can also apply for a ballot by visiting the online absentee portal at securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov/s/. The last day to request a ballot is May 13.

Voters who cast an absentee ballot by mail do not have to provide a reason.

