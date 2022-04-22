VA medical center sheds light on military sexual trauma

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Teal ribbons line Georgia Avenue in North Augusta. It’s just one symbol across the river region, showing support for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The VA is also shedding light on military sexual trauma. According to their research, 1 in 4 women in their care has experienced it. But, almost half of all veterans in VA care who experienced MST are men.

Doctor Lindsey Barrios works with veterans at Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center.

Her mission is to help veterans who have endured sexual assault combat their trauma. Now working through that trauma has a theme.

“Mask off, healing after hiding,” she said.

In one of Barrios’ programs, people come and decorate masks that represent hiding behind the trauma of sexual assault. Doctors say people often suffer in silence before seeking help.

“Being able to take off that mask and allow that healing can really be a source of empowerment, a source of hope, a message of healing we are trying to promote,” she said.

Rape crisis workers were at Fort Gordon spreading awareness. They encourage people to seek help, speak up and use their resources.

“The message we want it to be is to seek help at the VA. Anyone who experienced sexual assault and military sexual trauma male or female can come to the VA to seek services that are free and confidential. A way of starting the healing process,” said Barrios.

Doctors say men and women can be victims. They can face fear and uncertainty, and that can make it hard to heal.

“It can often feel like their voice is taken away that they don’t have that power, especially within the military they feel as their voice goes unheard,” she said.

Barrios says there is strength in seeking help. The VA has free app you can download with different tools and resources and even treatments. It’s called Beyond MST. It’s available for iPhones and Android.

“Really painting a picture of being able to speak up. Use your voice and seek these services of what healing can look like,” said Barrios.

