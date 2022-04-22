Suspect identified in shooting outside Augusta grocery store

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities have identified a suspect in a shooting Wednesday night outside an Augusta grocery store.

Chandley “Lil June” Roney Jr., 17, is wanted on suspicion of aggravated assault in the incident outside Pauls’s IGA, 2 Greene St., that injured a man in the leg.

Roney should be considered armed and dangerous and is known to frequent the East Boundary area, deputies said.

He’s described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

Anyone with information about him is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale at 706-821-1454, or any an-duty investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

The incident came amid a surge in shootings in Augusta – several of them deadly – in the past few days.

Wednesday was the second night in a row deputies have scrambled in response to gunfire. On Tuesday night, someone shot up a Chevron station at 202 East Boundary . No one was hurt in the shooting at the Chevron station, which is within eyesight of Paul’s Supermarket.

The surge in violent crimes has Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree saying decisive steps are being taken to end the violence .

Since April 14:

A dead female was found just before noon Tuesday outside a vacant home in the 1500 block of Conklin Lane. The death was considered suspicious from the start, but the coroner ruled Tuesday that the death was the result of a homicide. The victim was identified Wednesday as Brittany Kristina Dougherty, 29, of Augusta,

Jenefer Holt Herron, 52, of Augusta, died late Monday after being shot during an argument outside the Circle K at 1739 Walton Way . The shooter fled in a gray sport utility vehicle, but suspect Yelena Buckner, 33, of Augusta, was later found and arrested on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

At 7:23 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1900 block of Old Savannah Road, where a passing motorist found Johnnie Coleman, 72, of Augusta, who’d been shot dead.

JaJuan Russell, 21, of the 700 block of East Chapman Street, was fatally shot early Sunday in the 3700 block of Oslo Road. Russell was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at 1:14 a.m. An autopsy was scheduled with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Sandersville police found the body of a man Saturday afternoon inside a home on Gwendolyn Street while responding to a report of a domestic dispute at the address. Santavious Louis Roberts, 35, of Sandersville, has been arrested

Brandon Peebles, 24, of Girard, was shot around 10:45 p.m. April 14 in the 2300 block of Prague Court, the same neighborhood as Sunday’s shooting. He was pronounced dead at 11:23 p.m. Bowen said the victim’s body was sent to the GBI.

