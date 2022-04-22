Special moments from the Aiken County Special Olympics

GRANITEVILLE, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - 500 athletes from over 30 schools attended the Special Olympics in Aiken County.

For these athletes, it’s more than just a game.

“I’m just happy to be back on the field,” said one athlete.

The impact goes way beyond the field.

Drew Pond, buddy said: “I’ve been here to watch a lot of kids grow up, and I’ve been growing up alongside them. It’s something you don’t get to see very often, and when people put on events such as this, you foster a new appreciation for being around people that are different.”

They had everything.

Another athlete said: “Baseball, basketball, soccer, football, that’s it.”

The athletes showed off skills, surprising even their paired buddy.

Bryson Nuckols, buddy said: “A lot of these kids have a lot of talents that people don’t see, like Tyler. He’s good at like all these games. He can go bowl, play hockey. He loves to play basketball, and he can play soccer. He just enjoys it all, and it makes me happy to see everybody with a smile on their face.”

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.