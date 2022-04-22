SC woman attacked and killed by her own dog

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County coroner said a woman died after she was attacked by her own dog Thursday.

A 911 call came from a home on Apple Orchard Lane around 12:53 p.m. The coroner said investigators do not yet know what prompted the dog attack, but 45-year-old Erin Beach was killed.

An autopsy for Beach is scheduled for this week.

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.

A necropsy for the dog has also been scheduled. The breed of the dog has not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.

