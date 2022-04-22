Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Report: Suspect in Aiken County shoot-out threatened officers day before

By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety shows Nathaniel Meade, the suspect from Wednesday night’s shoot-out with law enforcement, threatened to shoot officers the night before.

The report states it stemmed from a physical argument Meade had with a friend Tuesday night at a home on Spring Oak Lane in North Augusta after claiming he slept with his girlfriend.

MORE | Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know

It claims he held a man at gunpoint, forcing him into a bedroom, and then hit him in the face with a pistol when he tried to escape.

That’s when the report says the two men fought outside, leading to the victim getting away, and a neighbor calling 911 around 9:15 p.m.

The victim claimed Meade was high on meth and stated if police came to his home he would “start a shoot-out with officers.”

An officer reportedly contacted Meade by phone, but said he was uncooperative and claimed to no longer be at the house.

The report says a warrant application was going to be completed and presented to a judge for first degree assault and battery against Meade.

READ THE REDACTED REPORT:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s mysterious death

Latest News

Local beekeeper discusses the importance of saving honeybees
Local beekeeper discusses the importance of saving honeybees
Augusta protest
Protest held following Aiken County officer-involved shooting
Protest held after Aiken County officer-involved shooting
Fort Gordon Single Tower
Fort Gordon makes room for new cyber campus