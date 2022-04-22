Report: Suspect in Aiken County shoot-out threatened officers day before

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An incident report from the North Augusta Department of Public Safety shows Nathaniel Meade, the suspect from Wednesday night’s shoot-out with law enforcement, threatened to shoot officers the night before.

The report states it stemmed from a physical argument Meade had with a friend Tuesday night at a home on Spring Oak Lane in North Augusta after claiming he slept with his girlfriend.

It claims he held a man at gunpoint, forcing him into a bedroom, and then hit him in the face with a pistol when he tried to escape.

That’s when the report says the two men fought outside, leading to the victim getting away, and a neighbor calling 911 around 9:15 p.m.

The victim claimed Meade was high on meth and stated if police came to his home he would “start a shoot-out with officers.”

An officer reportedly contacted Meade by phone, but said he was uncooperative and claimed to no longer be at the house.

The report says a warrant application was going to be completed and presented to a judge for first degree assault and battery against Meade.

