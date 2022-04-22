PVC decking company bringing 122 jobs to Barnwell County

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A PVC decking company will establish operations in Barnwell County in an $8.3 million investment that will create 122 new jobs.

Canada-based TIVA Building Products Corp. made the announcement Thursday.

Located at 44 Bradley Drive in Blackville, the Barnwell County operation will manufacture polyvinyl chloride decking and other building materials using the extrusion process. The facility will expand existing manufacturing capabilities and will be able to accommodate future demands, the company said.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022.

People interested in applying for jobs should email the company.

“We look forward to creating jobs and building long-lasting relationships with the local community. We intend to use this facility as the launchpad for our expansion and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said CEO and founder Terry Fangrad.

