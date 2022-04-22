Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

PVC decking company bringing 122 jobs to Barnwell County

Fist bump
Fist bump(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A PVC decking company will establish operations in Barnwell County in an $8.3 million investment that will create 122 new jobs.

Canada-based TIVA Building Products Corp. made the announcement Thursday.

MORE | Aiken’s public gets a peek at Project Pascalis, offers opinions

Located at 44 Bradley Drive in Blackville, the Barnwell County operation will manufacture polyvinyl chloride decking and other building materials using the extrusion process. The facility will expand existing manufacturing capabilities and will be able to accommodate future demands, the company said.

Operations are expected to be online in August 2022.

People interested in applying for jobs should email the company.

“We look forward to creating jobs and building long-lasting relationships with the local community. We intend to use this facility as the launchpad for our expansion and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said CEO and founder Terry Fangrad.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death

Latest News

As work continues inside Augusta's new Dave & Buster's, now we know when it's expected to open.
Opening date revealed for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta
Here's a look at the progress on Augusta's new Dave & Buster's as of about April 12.
Dave & Buster's update
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance
Georgia Department of Labor office, Augusta
Augusta sees decline in unemployment, matching U.S. trend