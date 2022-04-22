Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Protest held following Aiken County officer-involved shooting

By Craig Allison
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Protesters gathered in front of the federal courthouse Thursday, demanding justice for Robert Wright.

An ATF and U.S. Marshal fired shots that killed Wright on April 7 after a high-speed chase on Charleston Highway in Aiken County.

After Wednesday’s shoot-out ended with 42-year-old suspect Nate Meade alive, community members are claiming there are disparities in how cases are handled depending on your skin color.

We went to the protest and talked to community members about what they want to see changed.

MORE | Coroner identifies man fatally shot by officer in Aiken County

“We going to make some noise and hoping we get the right attention,” said Ray Montana, protest organizer.

Less than eight hours after Meade was taken into custody with five gunshot wounds, Montana called for a protest on Facebook.

“There was no body to be picked up. The young man lived to tell his story. We want justice. Not just for Robert Wright, but for all of the slain killings that have been going on all this week, all this year,” he said.

Wright’s Godsister Sonjia Burns says she’s had enough.

“That was my Godbrother. I met him probably when he was five years old, and--gun violence just bothers my soul. I’m hurt,” she said.

The frustration boiled over into a two-hour protest around downtown Augusta.

MORE | Friends react to deadly officer-involved shooting in Aiken

They even make stops at the municipal building and the Sheriff’s office.

At times, the protest stopped traffic and intersections, but Montana says it’s not enough.

SLED is still investigating the officer-involved shooting of Wright. Protesters were also chanting that Wright was shot 38 times. We reached out to the Aiken County corner to confirm but have not heard back.

“I’m motivated, I’m glad for the turnout, I wish there was more,” he said.

He’s hoping along with answers for Wright, something will change the movement of Augusta’s recent violence.

“We need justice, we need to stop the violence, and we need to come together collectively and make this effort and make this happen,” said Montanna.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Coroner releases name of Augusta’s latest slaying victim
From left: Antoine Redfield, Destiny Rich, Antionous Wytell Thomas Jr., Kendariss Brown, Henri...
All 5 suspects caught in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old girl

Latest News

Local beekeeper discusses the importance of saving honeybees
Local beekeeper discusses the importance of saving honeybees
Protest held after Aiken County officer-involved shooting
Fort Gordon Single Tower
Fort Gordon makes room for new cyber campus
Active arrest warrants are for 9 counts of assault & battery of a high & aggravated nature,...
Bond denied for third Columbiana Centre shooting suspect