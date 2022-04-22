Submit Photos/Videos
A progress report on new Aldi grocery store in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you live in south Augusta, a new grocery option is on the way.

Jordan Trotter Real Estate says an Aldi is going up on Peach Orchard Road near Bobby Jones Expressway.

MORE | Opening date revealed for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

Crews are already working to clear the area for the store.

Officials say it should be open by fall.

The low-cost grocery chain offers mostly its own brands and is known for other unconventional methods like charging for bags, requiring a deposit to use shopping carts and having cashiers work two checkout lanes at once.

Founded in Germany, it has more than 2,100 U.S. stores across 38 states and claims to be on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

