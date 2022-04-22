Opening date revealed for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new place to party coming to the CSRA.

Construction crews have been working for months on the new Dave & Buster’s.

Now we know it’s expected to be open to the public on July 22.

The high-end arcade and sports bar is going in right in between News 12 and Costco off Riverwatch Parkway, near Topgolf and Cabela’s.

Before the pandemic, it was set to open in 2021, but the start of construction was pushed back.

PHOTO GALLERY | PROGRESS REPORT:

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.