Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Opening date revealed for new Dave & Buster’s in Augusta

As work continues inside Augusta's new Dave & Buster's, now we know when it's expected to open.
As work continues inside Augusta's new Dave & Buster's, now we know when it's expected to open.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a new place to party coming to the CSRA.

Construction crews have been working for months on the new Dave & Buster’s.

Now we know it’s expected to be open to the public on July 22.

MORE | Historic inflation forcing Georgia restaurants to raise prices, close

The high-end arcade and sports bar is going in right in between News 12 and Costco off Riverwatch Parkway, near Topgolf and Cabela’s.

Before the pandemic, it was set to open in 2021, but the start of construction was pushed back.

PHOTO GALLERY | PROGRESS REPORT:

Caption

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death

Latest News

Here's a look at the progress on Augusta's new Dave & Buster's as of about April 12.
Dave & Buster's update
Fist bump
PVC decking company bringing 122 jobs to Barnwell County
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: South Carolina to receive millions of dollars in energy bill assistance
Georgia Department of Labor office, Augusta
Augusta sees decline in unemployment, matching U.S. trend