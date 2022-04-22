Mother keeps son’s memory alive in local café

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re sharing the story of a local mom who knows just how important organ donation can be.

Melissa Feldhaus lost her son in May of 2017, but his organs went on to give much more life.

“It’s actually one of the few jobs that I’ve had that touches my soul,” said Feldhaus.

Buona Caffe has been part of their life for years. Even before she started working there last August.

“It was a favorite spot of my son’s, and he got me interested in it, and we fell in love with this place,” she said.

Her son, Rowan, studied at Augusta University. Back in 2017, months before graduating, Feldhaus says he had to get a routine surgery.

But a few days after, he developed a bad bacterial infection.

“I could feel him leave. I kept fighting it and wanting to pull him back, but it wasn’t my choice,” she said.

As days went by, things got worse, and she lost him.

“I have a little bit more peace knowing that other people are here because of him,” said Feldhaus.

Because he was an organ donor, Rowan saved five people. Now, his mom wants to show the impact being an organ donor can have.

It’s National Donate Life Month, and she set up a display at Buona Caffe.

They also created a special blend called Rowan’s Roast. Twenty percent of profits going to help organ recipients. She’s happy to know that at Buona Caffe, his memory is still alive.

The blend is available online and at both locations. The display is up at the main location on Central Avenue and will be moved to the Cyber Center location next week.

“He would be honored,” she said.

