Kisners to present $1M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation will present a $1 million check to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as the first installment of a $5.3 million pledge to help expand pediatric development, behavioral health and wellness services at the facility.

The foundation launched by the professional golfer and his wife will present the check just after midday Monday.

Talks about bringing a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center to the hospital started more than a couple of years ago. That’s when a partnership formed with the Kisner Foundation.

“The mission of the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation is to create a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults with a bright future and our vision is that all children have access to that,” Brittany Kisner told us a few months ago.

Kevin Kisner is from Aiken, and Brittany Kisner worked at the hospital from 2009 to 2012 as a speech pathologist.

The Kisners donated $50,000 a year ago, which allowed for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to begin planning and formulating ideas of what this new center will look like.

