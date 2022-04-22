Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Advertisement

Kisners to present $1M to Children’s Hospital of Georgia

By Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation will present a $1 million check to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia as the first installment of a $5.3 million pledge to help expand pediatric development, behavioral health and wellness services at the facility.

The foundation launched by the professional golfer and his wife will present the check just after midday Monday.

Talks about bringing a pediatric behavioral health and wellness center to the hospital started more than a couple of years ago. That’s when a partnership formed with the Kisner Foundation.

“The mission of the Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation is to create a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults with a bright future and our vision is that all children have access to that,” Brittany Kisner told us a few months ago.

Kevin Kisner is from Aiken, and Brittany Kisner worked at the hospital from 2009 to 2012 as a speech pathologist.

The Kisners donated $50,000 a year ago, which allowed for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia to begin planning and formulating ideas of what this new center will look like.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved

Most Read

Nathaniel Meade
Aiken County hostage situation, shoot-out: What we know
All was calm on April 21, 2022, on Jefferson Davis Highway, but the situation was fast-moving...
Aiken County suspect in custody after shoot-out with deputies
If you recognize this vehicle, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants to hear from you.
Do you recognize this vehicle linked to Augusta slaying?
One person injured by Greene Street shooting in Augusta
Ciaya Jordan Whetstone
Coroner issues report on Bamberg college student’s death

Latest News

Protecting yourself and your pets against snakes
Protecting yourself and your pets from snakes in GA
FILE PHOTO of Regional Medical Center-Orangeburg. (Source: Facebook)
Orangeburg hospital offering 50% discount on health care bills
FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a...
Ruling against mask mandate may affect local travelers
Algae blooms can be toxic
2-state boaters, swimmers should beware of toxic algae